Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

SWN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 15,512,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,806,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

