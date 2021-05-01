S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues Earnings Results

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $390.39. 1,464,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.69 and a 200 day moving average of $339.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

