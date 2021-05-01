S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.55-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.40. S&P Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $394.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

