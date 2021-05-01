SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SP opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $796.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 20.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

