SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.46, but opened at $35.81. SP Plus shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 2,134 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SP Plus by 20.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 196,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

