SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 220.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,938,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,443,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

