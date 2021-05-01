Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SEPJF opened at $44.29 on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

