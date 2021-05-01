Spheroid Universe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $385,155.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $385,155.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 66,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spheroid Universe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars.

