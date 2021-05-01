SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Financial Analysis

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SPI Energy alerts:

6.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SPI Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $97.88 million 1.54 -$15.26 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.92 $814.80 million $5.21 34.80

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SPI Energy and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $178.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of June 29, 2020, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, EdisonFuture, Inc., designs and develops electric vehicles and EV charging solutions. It operates in Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.