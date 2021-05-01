Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,259. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology, marketing, billing, and collection company that provides diagnostic services for patients with spine injuries resulting from traumatic accidents. The company offers turnkey solutions to spine surgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of musculo-skeletal spine injuries resulting from automobile and work-related accidents.

