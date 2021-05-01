Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SPIN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.13. 43,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,259. Spine Injury Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile
