SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SPX FLOW reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE FLOW opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

