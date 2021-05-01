SSE (LON:SSE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,430.43

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,430.43 ($18.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($19.44). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,455.50 ($19.02), with a volume of 2,521,339 shares traded.

SSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,433.38 ($18.73).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,461.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

