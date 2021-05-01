Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAGKF has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SAGKF stock remained flat at $$1.18 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

