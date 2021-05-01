Standex International (SXI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.32 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXI opened at $94.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standex International has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $108.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

