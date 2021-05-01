Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

