State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $43.21 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

