State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

