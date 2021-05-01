State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $316,000 Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712 in the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.