State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

