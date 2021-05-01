State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $120.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $121.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

