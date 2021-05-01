State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,360 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,434,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bristow Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTOL opened at $26.46 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

