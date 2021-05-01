State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $114.08 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,997 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

