State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $95 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $94,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,570.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $570.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,531.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,587.12.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

