State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,294 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $197,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.51. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.84 and a 52 week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

