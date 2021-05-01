Status Market Capitalization Reaches $629.50 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Status has a total market capitalization of $629.50 million and $55.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

