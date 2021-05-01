SteepCoin Price Up 40% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. SteepCoin has a market cap of $104,627.17 and $165.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $811.37 or 0.01407004 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

