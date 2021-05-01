SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,775.71 and approximately $54.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $736.46 or 0.01267066 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

