Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Down 57.3% in April

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STMH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 151,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,137. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.