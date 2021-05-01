STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 176,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

NYSE STE opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.16. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $138.66 and a 1-year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.