Sterling Construction (STRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

