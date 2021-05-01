Stifel Nicolaus Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,400.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,072.33.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $3,467.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,009,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,226.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,199.49. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

