Stifel Nicolaus Raises Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $7.75

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

SPGYF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 91,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,791. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. Whitecap Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.