STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.44.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

