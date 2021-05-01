STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €41.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.44. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

