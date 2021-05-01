STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

