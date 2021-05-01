STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.
STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,560 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
