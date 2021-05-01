Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of The Hartford Financial Services Group Call Options (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 15,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 5,089 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

