Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

