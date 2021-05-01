Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,299.00 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

