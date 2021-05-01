Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in April

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,427. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.