STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.19

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.19, with a volume of 2833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

