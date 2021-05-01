Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR SBS opened at €117.80 ($138.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.37. Stratec has a 12 month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.41.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

