Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $187.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

