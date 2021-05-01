Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.40.

Shares of STRA traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.06. 400,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,916. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,755,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

