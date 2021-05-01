Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $76.60 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 4158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.10.

The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $631,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $408,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its 200 day moving average is $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

