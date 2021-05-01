Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the March 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT opened at $43.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of -168.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

