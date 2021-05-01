Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.24 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $157.56 million and $16.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.