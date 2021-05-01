Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

KETL has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Strix Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.50 ($3.43).

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 282 ($3.68) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.08. The company has a market capitalization of £582.32 million and a PE ratio of 24.10. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.36.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

