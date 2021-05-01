Strs Ohio Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.