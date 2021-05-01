Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Wix.com worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Wix.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $317.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.50. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

