Strs Ohio Raises Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDC. Raymond James increased their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.